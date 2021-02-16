Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Lessened by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 2.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

HZNP stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,310. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

