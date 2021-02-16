Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $85.25 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.72 or 0.00122020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $643.21 million and $85.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.24 or 0.00329424 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,769,788 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

