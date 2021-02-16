Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Position Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 71,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,040 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEP opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

