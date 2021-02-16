Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Holly Energy Partners.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,148,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

