HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the January 14th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

HMSY has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HMS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HMS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 144,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HMS by 170.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter worth $78,940,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter worth $67,468,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

