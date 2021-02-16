Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.43. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hill-Rom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

