Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock Holdings Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 104.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 149.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.