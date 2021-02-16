Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08.

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

