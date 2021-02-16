Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,663,969 shares of company stock valued at $609,625,698. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

