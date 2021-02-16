Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) declared a dividend on Friday, February 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HOT stock opened at GBX 1,387.32 ($18.13) on Tuesday. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 499.93 ($6.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,397.46 ($18.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,286.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,016.43. The company has a market cap of £109.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,382.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) news, insider Davina Curling bought 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, with a total value of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

