Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce sales of $143.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.40 million and the lowest is $141.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $180.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $604.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $606.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $629.72 million, with estimates ranging from $629.40 million to $630.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $33.82. 4,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $654.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.