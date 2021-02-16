HeartBout (HB) Hits Market Cap of $211,840.84

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $211,840.84 and approximately $146.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HeartBout has traded up 113.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00065721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00909848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00049670 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.85 or 0.05094650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017335 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00033157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

