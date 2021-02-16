Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $29.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.45.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.07. 170,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,497. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 84.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.