Head to Head Contrast: PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) and Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROLEO BRASIL/S -7.72% -1.32% -0.36% Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Chaparral Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PETROLEO BRASIL/S and Chaparral Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.90 $10.15 billion N/A N/A Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.01 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.08

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats Chaparral Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

