Head-To-Head Comparison: ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) versus RLI (NYSE:RLI)

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of RLI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and RLI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.63 $38.89 million $1.39 9.10 RLI $1.00 billion 4.59 $191.64 million $2.57 39.75

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% RLI 13.42% 11.05% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProSight Global and RLI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25

ProSight Global currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. RLI has a consensus price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than RLI.

Summary

RLI beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and equipment dealers; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers small bonds for businesses and individuals; bonds for small to medium-sized contractors; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

