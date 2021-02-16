Head-To-Head Comparison: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lumentum and VU1’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.68 billion 4.24 $135.50 million $4.48 20.97 VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than VU1.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lumentum and VU1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 1 16 0 2.94 VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lumentum currently has a consensus price target of $112.82, suggesting a potential upside of 20.09%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lumentum is more favorable than VU1.

Volatility and Risk

Lumentum has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VU1 has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Lumentum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and VU1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 9.22% 21.41% 11.35% VU1 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lumentum beats VU1 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About VU1

Vu1 Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various mercury free light bulbs based on its proprietary light emitting technology. It offers R30 reflector lights for recessed lighting fixtures; A19 Edisonian screw-in lights; R40 reflector flood lights for recessed lighting fixtures; R20/R63 reflectors; and PAR38 spot reflectors primarily for outdoor applications. The company was formerly known as Telegen Corporation and changed its name to Vu1 Corporation in May 2008. Vu1 Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

