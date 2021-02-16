H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEES stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

