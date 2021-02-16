HC Wainwright Boosts NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target to $18.00

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NBSE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.55.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

