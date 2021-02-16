HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins in North America. It operates through Backbone and Volta segments. The Backbone segment owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

