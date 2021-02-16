Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.48 ($0.10), but opened at GBX 7.85 ($0.10). Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) shares last traded at GBX 8.01 ($0.10), with a volume of 3,627,677 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £34.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.58.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

