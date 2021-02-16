Haverford Trust Co. Has $215,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

IBKR stock opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $136,008.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,240,726 shares of company stock worth $76,305,828. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

