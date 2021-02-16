Haverford Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

