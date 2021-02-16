Hasbro (HAS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS):

2/9/2021 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Hasbro had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $92.00 to $106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Hasbro had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HAS stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $89.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,428. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13.

Get Hasbro Inc alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 100,759 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.