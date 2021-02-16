Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 357,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 68,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Apple by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,957,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $790,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,555 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $9,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

