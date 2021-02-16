Harvest Finance Price Reaches $330.09 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $156.95 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $330.09 or 0.00672556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 491,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,481 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

