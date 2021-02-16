Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will announce $17.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.41 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $20.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $91.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $96.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $75.40 million, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $96.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. 10,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

