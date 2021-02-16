Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.01

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.01 and last traded at $89.94, with a volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.15.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

