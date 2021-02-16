Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 10,406,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,461,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Specifically, Director Stuart Lichter acquired 10,813,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,139,283.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,993,988 shares of company stock worth $15,469,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

