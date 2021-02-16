GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $33,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of OLLI opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

