GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 6,753 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

