GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $33,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

