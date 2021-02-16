GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.99.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

