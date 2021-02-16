GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 54,053 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,053 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Integer worth $30,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Integer by 199.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 127,001 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Integer by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 148,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 101,890 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Integer by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 160,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of ITGR opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

