GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $552.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

