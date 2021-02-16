GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $35.97 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 842,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 251,784 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,046,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 228,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,913,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 35,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,153. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

