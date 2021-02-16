GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 54,053 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Integer worth $30,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth $765,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integer by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Integer by 26.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Integer during the third quarter worth about $2,623,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

