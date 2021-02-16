Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.47 ($0.08), but opened at GBX 6.24 ($0.08). Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.22 ($0.08), with a volume of 13,837 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44. The stock has a market cap of £21.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

About Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS.L) (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

