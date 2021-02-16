GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 15,933 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,957 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.