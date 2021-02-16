GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 772,711 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 715,791 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 191.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 556,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 365,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 595.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 280,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 240,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

