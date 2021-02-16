GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NSP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NYSE NSP opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.