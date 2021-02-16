GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $415,000 Investment in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.39.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $41,766,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

