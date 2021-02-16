GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.26% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 759,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 82.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,764 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

