Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,852 shares during the period. Grubhub comprises 1.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.16% of Grubhub worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $261,310.00. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,741 shares of company stock worth $1,230,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

GRUB stock opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.