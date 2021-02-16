Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,500. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $229.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 121,781 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

