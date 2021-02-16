Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clarivate by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $2,091,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clarivate from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NYSE:CCC opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

