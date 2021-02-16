Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

