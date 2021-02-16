Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,044 BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares during the period.

Shares of BYM opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

