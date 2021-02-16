Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 349 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $113.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

