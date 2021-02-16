Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 273,406 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,926,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,406 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,862. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $239.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

