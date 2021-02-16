Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $8.61 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,000. DraftKings accounts for about 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 144,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,863,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

